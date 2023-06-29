World Health Organization has found aspartame a carcinogen after all, sources claim

"Sources" claim that the World Health Organization's cancer researchers have determined that aspartame, an artificial sweetener often found in diet drinks and snacks, is carcinogenic.

One of the world's most common artificial sweeteners is set to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by a leading global health body, according to two sources with knowledge of the process, pitting it against the food industry and regulators…The IARC ruling, finalised earlier this month after a meeting of the group's external experts, is intended to assess whether something is a potential hazard or not, based on all the published evidence. It does not take into account how much of a product a person can safely consume.

It's still at the anonymously-sourced leak stage, so be on the lookout for footnotes such as "if you eat 80 times your body weight of it a day for years" and "if you are a mouse" when more detailed coverage drops.

The only funny part of this will be watching the anti-vaxx cranks, who've been saying the WHO is run by satanic New World Order pedophiles, rolling out the bold italic HTML-email marquee carpet for its credibility and authority in this new matter.