King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

Buckingham Palace reports that King Charles has cancer. The diagnosis came after treatment for an enlarged prostate, but it is not prostate cancer.

The type of cancer has not been revealed, but the palace said the King began "regular treatments" on Monday. Buckingham Palace says the King "remains wholly positive about his treatment". He will postpone his public engagements, with senior royals expected to stand in for him. The King "looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible", the palace said.

Charles was discharged a week ago from a private London clinic, as was Kate, Princess of Wales, who was in for undescribed abdominal problems.