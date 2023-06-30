Cyberpunk legend Bruce Sterling tackles the rise of artificial intelligence

Bruce Sterling is a cyberpunk fiction and nonfiction pioneer who wrote such classics as Schismatrix, The Difference Engine, The Hacker Crackdown, and was a frequent contributor to Wired, Mondo 2000, and, yep, the bOING bOING print 'zine. Bruce has a razor-sharp wit and is a master at popping hype balloons surrounding emerging technologies. It was only a matter of time before he tackled the rise of AI.

As fellow cyberpunk Rudy Rucker tweeted, "Bruce uses his trademark cyberpunk move: (a) Explain an ultramodern tech development. (b) *Sneer* at it."

From Bruce's article in Newsweek: