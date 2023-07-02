Don't wait for Prime Day to upgrade your tech game with this touchscreen Dell Chromebook, now under $66

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: In need of new-ish tech? You can score this refurbished Dell Chromebook with an 11.6-inch touchscreen for only $65.97 during our version of Prime Day, but this deal only lasts until July 14!

Upgrading your electronics is necessary every once in a while. However, your wallet isn't always ready for the steep cost of new tech. Luckily, you don't have to break the bank or wait for Prime Day to snag new tech.

Before Prime Day, you can update your clunky computer to this beautifully refurbished touchscreen Dell Chromebook for a price that you definitely can stomach — only $65.97 (reg. $99), the best price online. But you'll have to act fast, as this deal only lasts through July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

This compact Chromebook is ideal for working professionals, creatives, business owners, and anyone needing a reliable computer. It features a user-friendly interface and battery life that provides up to 10 hours of wireless power. Its slim, lightweight design also makes it incredibly portable and easy to tote around wherever you go.

While it's not the newest model, this 2014 Chromebook works as if it is. Boasting a Grade B refurbishment rating, there may be nothing more than a small scratch or two on its exterior, which won't impact this Dell's performance. At the incredible price of just $65.97 during our version of Prime Day, this is a deal you won't want to sleep on.

Unlike many laptops out there, this Dell Chromebook is designed for easy navigation. Its touchscreen allows for simple, streamlined browsing, and its Celeron N3060 processor and 4GB of RAM make multitasking more enjoyable than ever. It also features 32GB of SSD storage to store all your favorite apps and data for easy accessibility.

And thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi, you'll always be able to connect to a desired wireless network or hotspot. No wonder this Dell Chromebook boasts a 4 out of 5-star rating from Tech Advisor and an 8 out of 10 stars on The Verge.

Don't wait around for Prime Day to upgrade your tech.

Grab this refurbished 2014 Dell Chromebook with an 11.6" touchscreen for just $65.97 (reg. $99), the best price online. Hurry, this deal ends July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.