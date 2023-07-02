The All Purpose Everything Sauce: an AI-generated commercial straight out of Hell

The All Purpose Everything Sauce is an AI generated commercial that feels like a bad LSD trip. If you're in the mood to watch a horror movie and can't decide what to watch, you've come to the right place.

According to the AI, the All Purpose Everything Sauce can be put on dessert, meat, and even inside of balloons while you stand under them and get drenched in the stuff. It appears it can make your pizza float mid air, too.

The totally uncanny looking "people" in this commercial combined with the concept of a sauce that can be put on any type of food or dessert is a wild, hellish ride.

From youtube: