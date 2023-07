Watch a teeny tiny miniature american breakfast get cooked. At first sight, this mini breakfast looks fake because of how tiny and cute it is, but it's all completely edible.

The breakfast includes tiny hashbrowns, pancakes, bacon, and eggs seasoned with green onions. The miniature butter atop the pancakes is the perfect touch.

Why does this look even more appetizing than normal-sized food? I wish I could turn into a mouse for a day and eat this adorable meal.