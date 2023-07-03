Buy Charles Schulz's home/studio in Sonoma County

The Sebastopol, California, home that Charles Schulz used as his office and studio from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s is up for sale, for almost $4 million.
It looks like a beautiful, but small (one bedroom, which had been Schulz's studio) home, in a stunning setting. Schulz drew some of his most groundbreaking, wildly creative "Peanuts" work while this was his studio. I suppose he left it because his business was growing so rapidly during this time, expanding into television and massive endorsement deals.
The 1,484 square feet of living space hold one bedroom, one full and one partial bathroom, a stone fireplace, and a two-car garage. Its current owners made several minor tweaks to the house, such as remodeling Schulz's studio space as a bedroom, replacing windows, and adding skylights in the kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and bedroom to brighten up the house. A stove, oven, and custom-matched cabinetry were added to round out the updated kitchen.
The 7.32 acre lot includes various Peanuts-themed figures and sculptures, a fish pond, redwood groves, a fish pond, and a four-hole, par-three golf course.