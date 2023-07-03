Buy Charles Schulz's home/studio in Sonoma County

The Sebastopol, California, home that Charles Schulz used as his office and studio from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s is up for sale, for almost $4 million.

It looks like a beautiful, but small (one bedroom, which had been Schulz's studio) home, in a stunning setting. Schulz drew some of his most groundbreaking, wildly creative "Peanuts" work while this was his studio. I suppose he left it because his business was growing so rapidly during this time, expanding into television and massive endorsement deals.

Architectural Digest:

The 1,484 square feet of living space hold one bedroom, one full and one partial bathroom, a stone fireplace, and a two-car garage. Its current owners made several minor tweaks to the house, such as remodeling Schulz's studio space as a bedroom, replacing windows, and adding skylights in the kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and bedroom to brighten up the house. A stove, oven, and custom-matched cabinetry were added to round out the updated kitchen.

The 7.32 acre lot includes various Peanuts-themed figures and sculptures, a fish pond, redwood groves, a fish pond, and a four-hole, par-three golf course.