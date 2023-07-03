Wikipedia updates its Creative Commons license

Wikipedia is moving to the CC BY-SA 4.0 license, from the old version it's used for years. What's the difference? It means that other v4-licensed material can be added to Wikipedia verbatim, it's written with international law in mind, it has simpler attribution requirements, and is easier for laypersons to read and understand.

The update to CC BY-SA 4.0 will help the Wikimedia projects continue to thrive as open, collaborative platforms for sharing free knowledge. The update makes the projects' content more adaptable and usable for the global community, makes large amounts of new material compatible with the Wikimedia projects, and aligns our platform with the latest standards in open licensing. We are excited about this new chapter of more modern, flexible, and easy-to-use licensing of free knowledge. Volunteer editors have already started the process of updating the relevant policy documents on-wiki so that we can operationalize this change and better communicate it to volunteers across the various Wikimedia projects and languages. If you see a webpage with an out-of-date license version, please feel free to update it!

"One global license" and "curable conconformance" might not be the most exciting thing you've ever read about or on Wikipedia/Wikimedia, but this is lovely news for people who have to think about licenses.