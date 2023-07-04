Dashcam video of semi truck going 85mph on wrong side of highway

Bizarre and terrifying dashcam video shows a big rig tearing at 85 MPH against the flow of traffic on a highway in Texas, using the shoulder to speed past vehicles headed in the opposite direction.

Variously described as "illegal immigrants going on the wrong side of the highway" (CNN) or "pursuit of a human smuggler" (NewsNation), the video concludes with the officer pulling over the truck on a side road and making an arrest.

Either way, probably not the best way to travel incognito.

