State trooper dodges runaway big rig in scary dashcam footage

Wyoming Highway Patrol posted dashcam footage of one of its troopers dashing out the way moments before an out-of-control freight truck hits him. KHOU News:

Investigators say the big rig was 'out of control' when it went off the road and onto the median, nearly hitting a state trooper and his patrol vehicle.

"The tractor and trailer driver could not maintain control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway and into the median," the highway patrol said. "Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives."