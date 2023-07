The masterful social media marketers in the GOP tweeted a delightful message this morning celebrating US Independence Day. Thing is, the flag they used in the graphic resembles that of the Republic of Liberia on the West African coast. The GOP has since deleted the Tweet but you can see it preserved below for posterity. Maybe they'll repost it on July 26—Liberia Independence Day! (It'll still be wrong given the incorrect number of stripes, but it'll be… less wrong?)

