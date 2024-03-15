GOP nominee shared violent fantasies about killing Biden over masks and televising Obama execution: meet Michele Morrow

If there's one thing the GOP likes, it's a school superintendent who enjoys sharing violent fantasies about killing people who don't share her political opinions.

And that's why the GOP is ecstatic about their candidate. Michele Morrow, the Republican candidate for North Carolina's superintendent of public instruction, has a history of violent rhetoric and promoting conspiracy theories, according to a new CNN report.

As you know, the GOP is very selective when it comes to finding candidates that accurately represent their core principles, and Morrow fits the bill. Today's article in CNN shows just why Morrow is the ideal GOP candidate.

In social media posts, Morrow referred to public schools as "socialism centers" and "indoctrination centers." She tweeted that actor Jim Carrey was "likely searching for adrenochrome," referencing a QAnon conspiracy theory. When someone tweeted that Obama should be locked up at Guantánamo, Morrow replied, "I prefer a Pay Per View of him in front of the firing squad. I do not want to waste another dime on supporting his life. We could make some money back from televising his death." She also suggested killing then President-elect Joe Biden over his plan to ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days.

From CNN:

In another post in May 2020, she responded to a fake Time Magazine cover that featured art of Obama in an electric chair asking if he should be executed. "Death to ALL traitors!!" Morrow responded. In yet another comment, Morrow suggested in December 2020 killing Biden, who at that time was president-elect, and has said he would ask Americans to wear a mask for 100 days. "Never. We need to follow the Constitution's advice and KILL all TRAITORS!!! #JusticeforAmerica," she wrote.

If elected, Morrow would oversee North Carolina's public school system, helping set educational priorities, manage budgets, and work with the state Board of Education to implement curriculum standards.

