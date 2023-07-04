Is AI better for telemarketing or for infuriating telemarketers?

Check out The Jolly Roger Telephone, an AI bot designed to engage, detain and annoy telemarketers.

The company has a number of bots at its disposal all with unique voices and quirks that makes them utterly infuriating to speak to from the original Jolly Roger, based on the voice of Californian founder Roger Anderson, to distracted mother Salty Sally, who keeps wanting to talk about a talent show she won, to feisty senior citizen Whitey Whitebeard and more. Samples of toe-curling conversations are all over Jolly Roger's website.

"Oh jeez, hang on, there's a bee on me, hang on," Jolly Roger tells one scammer. "There's a bee on my arm. OK, you know what? You keep talking, I'm not gonna talk, though. You keep talking, say that part again, and I'm just gonna stay quiet because of the bee."