Two activists disrupted a tennis match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov at the Wimbledon Championships by running onto the court and pouring orange confetti glitter, and jigsaw puzzle pieces on the grass. BBC has a video of the incident, below.

The activists are members of Just Stop Oil, an organization funded primarily by the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), an environmentalist grantmaking organization founded by renewable energy investor Trevor Neilson and Rory Kennedy, a daughter Robert F. Kennedy. Oil heiress Aileen Getty gave the CEF a $500,000 seed grant.