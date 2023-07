"The Wagon Queen Family Truckster, you think you hate it now, but wait til you drive it."

Invented for "National Lampoon's Vacation," the Wagon Queen Family Truckster embodied early 1980s car design. The lime green station wagon remains a symbol of my youth. I was dragged to soccer, boy scouts, and any number of events by friend's parents in their lumbering family cars, before the mini-van took over.

In retrospect I was lucky, my father had a VW Bug.

Bonus:

Featured Image: YouTube