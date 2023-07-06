Fantastic Japanese comic adaptation of The Exorcist from 1974

One year after the 1973 creepy classic The Exorcist was released in the US, it made its way to Japan where a magazined called Shonen Sunday ran a magnificent comic spread based on the film. Take a sip below. The art is by Kazuo Umezu who has since become a legend of Japanese horror manga. The same year that his Exorcist piece was published Umezu won a prestigious Shogakukan Manga Award for The Drifting Classroom, about an entire school that's teleported to a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Captain Howdy was likely quite proud.

Here's the whole shebang, translated: "The Exorcist" (1974) by Kazuo Umezu (Kurorama/Wayback Machine)

