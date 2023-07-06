Fantastic Japanese comic adaptation of The Exorcist from 1974

David Pescovitz

One year after the 1973 creepy classic The Exorcist was released in the US, it made its way to Japan where a magazined called Shonen Sunday ran a magnificent comic spread based on the film. Take a sip below. The art is by Kazuo Umezu who has since become a legend of Japanese horror manga. The same year that his Exorcist piece was published Umezu won a prestigious Shogakukan Manga Award for The Drifting Classroom, about an entire school that's teleported to a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Captain Howdy was likely quite proud.

Here's the whole shebang, translated: "The Exorcist" (1974) by Kazuo Umezu (Kurorama/Wayback Machine)

image: bloody-disgusting.com

(Bloody Disgusting via r/ObscureMedia)