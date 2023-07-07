Things I have done right, and wrong, in the garden this year

I was not going to plant any tomatoes this year. Last year I did not, but so many volunteers sprung up I spent half the summer making pizza sauce with them, and the other half giving them away… and then, last April, I saw these lovely seedlings for sale at the farmer's market, three for ten dollars.

I started with one Cherokee purple, a black prince, and a Roma. I thought that would be more than enough tomatoes for me. Then, three or so weeks later, I bought another three: green zebra, Paul Robeson, and an additional Roma. That is when volunteer tomatoes started to spring up. I could not resist transplanting two and then tried to terminate the rest. Terminate with extreme prejudice.

Purple Cherokee

All the tomatoes are in EarthBoxes. I have never failed to grow a fantastic crop in these self-watering containers; they are magic in Southern California. I need to fill the reservoirs at least once a day for each set of two plants, but all but the youngest are over eight feel tall and are covered in more fruit every day.

I can not plant in the ground here. The soil is nothing but sand, prior residents tried to create a vegetable garden, but there is a price to living close to the sea. Container gardening is just fine by me, and once the tomato crop got going, I decided to try some grow bags of potatoes. They appear to be growing like mad, and the bags will clearly work, but I made a big mistake as this is my first crop. I think I planted the seed potatoes too deep in the bag, without enough space under them for lots of potatoes to grow. I understood that if i filled the bags more as the potatoes grew, they'd spread roots and grow potatoes along the entire network. The potatoes I selected, however, Blue Adirondack, are determinate, and research after planting most of them suggests they'll mostly grow fruit under the seed potatoes and not above. They sure look pretty, tho.

Blue Adirondack Potatoes

I transplanted a ton of strawberries from the one crown my Golden Retriever, Electra, allowed to survive the last few years. It was sending out tons of runners, so I potted 5, and they've all turned into good-sized plants that the dog leaves alone. It was surprisingly easy, I just took a small shove and moved the plants to a new pot. Electra and I compete for strawberries, so while a few are at dog level, other containers are elevated to harvest enough at once to make ice cream. Ice cream is not shared.

I am also trying a grow bag of corn, but right now, it's got three shoots poking up and is not much more than a bag of dirt. I have some onions going that look pitiful, some chives that look great, and a few peppers coming along, but tomatoes look like the crop of the year. I was not going to plant any tomatoes this year.