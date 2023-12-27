Capybaras + Vaporwave = The Most Relaxing Video Ever

If you need to relax after the hustle and bustle of the holidays, I've got the perfect video for you. Its YouTube title reads, "1 hour relax with capybaras and vaporwave." New Dust Things, who uploaded the video, provides this additional detail: "It's one hour chilling with capybaras from Japanese zoo."

Get ready for the perfect combination: capybaras relaxing in a spa + the mesmerizing sounds of vaporwave. As a bonus, the video also features the gentle sounds of birds chirping in the background, the calming sounds of water trickling and flowing over the chilliest capybaras you've ever seen, and more! Ahhhhh I can feel the stress melting away!

I think these comments on the video truly capture the vibe:

This was created by someone who uses 100% of his brain potential. Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing. You'd never expect capys and vaporwave to come together, but once they do, it's beautiful. a state of relaxation like no other. I put this on as background music while I was on the couch with my roommate as a joke and we ended up mesmerized for the full hour. We've agreed that it is genuinely the greatest video on the internet.

Enjoy!