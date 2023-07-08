Wonders of Street View archives strange things seen on Google's mapping service

Have you ever stumbled upon something strange and intriguing while browsing a street view map such as Google Earth and said to yourself "I want to find more weird things on here!"

Neal Agarwal's Wonders of Street View is an archive of weird, awesome, and artistic things spotted on street view footage. In many of the images, you can move around the location and explore, just like you would on google earth.

I've been playing around on the site for 10 minutes and I've already come across dozens of art installations, haunted looking places, and fun roadside attractions. This is the map of the world that I'd show space aliens if they asked for a virtual tour.