Banned from Twitter, accounts tracking the private jet travel of the wealthy, including Elon Musk, move to Threads

Want to track private jet travel? It's public information, tracked and published by governments for the sake of aviation safety, but you won't find it on Twitter. Elon Musk, angry at an account tracking his jet ("assassination coordinates," as he put it) banned this most billionaire-irritating form of free speech last year. But Jack Sweeney, creator of @elonmuskjet, is back in action on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg's "Twitter killer."

Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet (N628TS) with a bot using public ADS-B data grndcntrlnet , contact @Jxck.Sweeney grndcntrlnet celebrityjets

Here's the account. It's boring, obviously, but the Streisand coefficient is off the charts.