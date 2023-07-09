Map of medieval murders in London, with the known history of each

The London Medieval Murder Map has 142 of the city's greatest hits, as chronicled by Coroner's rolls, which are surprisingly detailed and approachable.

The cases displayed on this map are derived from the so-called "Coroners' Rolls". The coroner was a medieval official who was tasked to record all cases of sudden and unnatural deaths including suicides, accidents and homicides.

After they had been notified of a violent death, the coroner and the sheriffs summoned an investigative jury from the ward where the victim had died and from neighbouring wards. The size of the jury could vary from 12 to about 50 individuals.

The texts report the findings of the investigative jury. Although the details vary, the brief summary would usually specify where and when the homicide happened, who was involved, what triggered the event, what weapons were used and what the nature and dimensions of the wound were. They also recorded the responses that the members of the jury gave to specific questions about the presence of witnesses, what had happened to the perpetrator and what possessions had been found.