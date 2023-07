Just about every year, New York City's Riverside Park brings in weed-eating goats as a natural, chemical-free way to remove unwanted and invasive plants on steep slopes and in hard-to-reach places.

The goats' season in Riverside Park was initiated on Friday with a Goat Festival, including vendor booths, live music, activities, and, of course, goat treats. Last year's goat season was inaugurated with a "running of the goats."