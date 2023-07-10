Meet the inventor of the Spirograph (video)

In 1960, Denys Fisher (1918-2002), a mostly self-taught engineer in the UK, was developing machines to draw patterns. While prototyping with Meccano—a model construction kit similar to Erector in the US—Fisher noted something in the design of a British pound note. "He thought its intricate patterns were made by a simple gearing mechanism," according to a BBC TV report below. "There and then, he decided to make a pattern drawing toy based on that principle."

While gear-based drawing toys had been available since the early 20th century, Fisher's device has the magic that made it a huge hit. Here's the story of the Spirograph:

(via The Kid Should See This)