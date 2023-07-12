Fiona Morley's sculptures will feed your head

Fiona Morley bends wire into intricate designs to create her sculptures, many of which include dreamy faces that seem to be emerging from psychedelic backgrounds. This face, popping out from a wreath-like background of metal leaves and flowers, is so wonderfully trippy.

Here's an "intense wire weaving" piece that I wish I had on my wall. I love its bird-nest-like quality and the madness of it. This face, surrounded by a vein-like pattern, is incredible.

I see many of Morley's sculptures as 3D drawings, in their see-through-ness and how different each looks from various angles. I've never seen wire art as fascinating as this.