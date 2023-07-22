Satoshi Miyashita makes jaw-dropping pottery pieces that are covered in trippy cartoons

Satoshi Miyashita (toys_pottery on instagram) makes jaw-dropping pottery pieces that are covered in trippy cartoons. This wild ceramic vessel is my favorite

I love the psychedelic spin and glowing colors that Miyashita puts on classic cartoon characters. The color scheme is so appealing, I can't help but want to take a bite out of this piece (would doing so teleport me to another dimension?).

This rotating sculpture of morphed-together characters and this gigantic colorful "Birthday King" (H1200xW2000xD2300mm) are some other examples of Miyashita's unique take on ceramics. What vibrant and magical work!