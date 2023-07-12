Plane makes dramatic crash landing that severs the cockpit in Somalia (video)

A domestic flight carrying 34 passengers and crew made a dramatic crash landing at Aden Adde airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, which was caught on CCTV footage through what looks like a screen door (see video below, posted by Harun Maruf).

The small Halla Airlines plane looks like it was touching down with no problem, but suddenly careens off the runway, skids, and crashes through a concrete and wire-fenced barrier. The cockpit became detached, from where you can see people climbing out after the crash.

Fortunately, everyone survived the crash, but at least 11 people were injured, according to Yahoo!. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. See a couple of close-up photos of the crashed plane here.

Video of aircraft type E120, operated by HALLA AIRLINE, crash landing on Runway 05 at Aden Ade International Airport (AAIA) today, at 12:23pm local time.



All 34 crew and passengers on board have survived according to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority . One person suffered… pic.twitter.com/tMrX7mcxsY — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) July 11, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Voyage View Media / shutterstock.com