How Roly Poly dolls are mass-produced

Roly Poly dolls are adorable little toys that bounce back up when you push them down. In this video, we get to see how they're mass-produced at an old toy factory in Japan.

We see how the various parts of the Roly Poly are created, how the faces are attached to the bodies, and how the doll is constructed so that it always bounces back to an upright position. The dolls also make a wonderful wind-chime noise when they roll around. Most kids' toys that make noises are not something adults look forward to hearing all day, but the Roly Poly is quite soothing to listen to. Happiness is hearing an army of adorable Roly Poly dolls chime together.

I need one (or many) of these dolls in my house asap!