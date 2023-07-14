These stunning illustrations of magnified pollen from 1873 fill me with joy and cause a psychological tickle in my nose. Pollen, my long time enemy, is actually quite beautiful when it's magnified and not causing me to have a sneezing fit.

All of these drawings are gorgeous, but the alien-like shapes on page 4 are my favorite. I love knowing that all of these tiny strange objects are hidden in plain sight everytime I take a nature walk.