These vintage photographs all contain an empty space where a person used to be

These vintage photos all have one thing in common: someone has been cut or scribbled out of the frame for reasons unknown. Whether the person's face was removed to be kept in a locket or out of spite, they are now erased from the picture forever.

In the days before you could easily crop someone out of a digital photo, grabbing a pair of scissors and snipping out someone from a photo for one reason or another wasn't uncommon

Looking back at vintage photos of strangers who have been scribbled snipped out feels eerie, like looking at a ghost. The silhouette where they once stood is impossible to ignore, and makes you wonder what the backstory is.

Some of these flat out belong in a horror movie, especially #9. I wonder why someone decided to scribble over their faces? The way the two women are standing in their similar dresses reminds me of the creepy twins from The Shining.

