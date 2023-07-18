Phoenix, Arizona continues its streak of record-breaking temperatures: 19 days over 110 degrees and counting

Guess what, folks? It's hot. I live in Tempe (a suburb of Phoenix), and the Phoenix area continues its record-breaking streak of hot temperatures. We've been over 110 degrees every day for weeks now, with no end in sight. The New York Times reports:

On Tuesday, Phoenix reached a miserable milestone: It was the first time the city had measured 19 days in a row of 110-degree or more temperatures, breaking a record set in 1974. The forecast called for a high of 117 degrees Fahrenheit. "Record Broken," the National Weather Service posted on Twitter. "As of 11:59 AM MST, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has reached 110°F. This is now the 19th straight day with a temperature that reaches or exceeds 110°F, which breaks the previous record of 18 days set back in 1974, nearly 50 years ago."

My air conditioner stopped working a few days ago, and the company I called was booked for about a week out, which is zero percent surprising. I can confirm: It's extra super duper freaking hot. People are not doing well—they are ending up in hospitals in droves. Some are dying. It's hard to imagine how folks will be able to continue living in this area. Stay tuned to see what kind of new horrifying record we will set.