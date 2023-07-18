What is going on with the creepy Hilton employees?

Remember back in May when a Nashville Hilton guest awoke in his bed to find a manager sucking his toes? What seemed to be a bizarre isolated incident might be the the start of a trend for the hotel chain.
Twitter user @EmbezzlingErika, who was staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Norwalk tweeted on Sunday:
Woke up from a nap at this shitty hotel with a mfcker hotel employee standing at the foot of my bed. I screamed, "what are you doing??" and he said, "I called, but you didn't answer your phone." What in the actual FUCK
@DoubleTree Feels like my heart is pounding out of my body
In follow-up tweets, she wrote:
I dead-bolted the door and called the front desk to have a manager call me, but nobody has bothered yet. It's too late to go anywhere, but omfg, I'll leave first thing in the AM. So insane.
***
He said, "there's an issue with your credit card." I was like, 'Huh? What? And you are IN MY ROOM TO TELL ME THAT??" btw, when I called downstairs to the desk, there was no issue with my card and I knew that was bullshit.
Later that evening a DoubleTree representative responded in Erika's Twitter feed to apologize for the "inconvenience":
Hi there, thank you for reaching out to us! Please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience you have experienced. Kindly send us a DM with your account details to assist you further and make things right for you. -Lina
On Monday Erika said the hotel chain had yet to respond in any meaningful way:
I'm in back to back mtgs today, but: 1) blasting on social and I so appreciate everyone's RT 2) notified the police 3) have called hotel (6x) to speak with mngr and haven't recvd a response 4) emailed Hilton CEO – no response yet 5) no call from anyone from the DT/Hilton Unreal