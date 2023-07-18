What is going on with the creepy Hilton employees?

Remember back in May when a Nashville Hilton guest awoke in his bed to find a manager sucking his toes? What seemed to be a bizarre isolated incident might be the the start of a trend for the hotel chain.

Twitter user @EmbezzlingErika, who was staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Norwalk tweeted on Sunday:

Woke up from a nap at this shitty hotel with a mfcker hotel employee standing at the foot of my bed. I screamed, "what are you doing??" and he said, "I called, but you didn't answer your phone." What in the actual FUCK @DoubleTree Feels like my heart is pounding out of my body

In follow-up tweets, she wrote:

I dead-bolted the door and called the front desk to have a manager call me, but nobody has bothered yet. It's too late to go anywhere, but omfg, I'll leave first thing in the AM. So insane. *** He said, "there's an issue with your credit card." I was like, 'Huh? What? And you are IN MY ROOM TO TELL ME THAT??" btw, when I called downstairs to the desk, there was no issue with my card and I knew that was bullshit.

Later that evening a DoubleTree representative responded in Erika's Twitter feed to apologize for the "inconvenience":

Hi there, thank you for reaching out to us! Please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience you have experienced. Kindly send us a DM with your account details to assist you further and make things right for you. -Lina

On Monday Erika said the hotel chain had yet to respond in any meaningful way: