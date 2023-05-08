Hilton Hotel manager arrested for sucking guest's toes in Nashville

A guest at a Hilton Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, reported waking up in his room to find the hotel manager sucking his toes, according to WKRN. Night manager David Neal, 52, is accused of making a copy of the victim's room key, sneaking into his room, and sucking the victim's toes while he was asleep.

From WKRN:

He immediately confronted Neal and recognized him as the person who had come into his room the day before with another employee to address an issue the guest was having with his TV, according to investigators. Officers arrived at the hotel and spoke with Neal who admitted to entering the guest's room, but said he did so after he allegedly smelled smoke and wanted to check on the victim. However, police said Neal did not report the smell of smoke to security, nor were there any other reports about a smell of smoke in the hotel.

Neal was later arrested at his home on charges of aggravated burglary and assault.

Secure those deadbolts, folks!