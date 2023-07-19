Florida gentleman nicknamed "The Joker" returns to prison a day after serving a 9-year sentence

Fate had the last laugh when Florida's own "Joker" was arrested a day after he was released from serving a 9-year-prison sentence.

In a statement, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said authorities found 29-year-old Albert Lee "The Joker" Gardner's GPS tracking device in a 7-Eleven trash can. Shortly after, they responded to an overdose call, discovering it was Gardner. Following medical clearance, Gardner was charged with tampering with an electronic monitoring device and is being held without bond.

As reported in The Messenger, Gardener had been imprisoned for "lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 15 years old." His record included criminal mischief, burglary, possession of paraphernalia, theft, driving without a valid license and lewd battery involving a victim aged 12-15 years old.