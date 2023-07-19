Meme comes back to haunt fake elector Meshawn Maddock

On May 16, 2023, Meshawn Maddock a fake elector from Michigan who thought it would be a good idea to sign her name to a phony document in an attempt to overthrow democracy in the United States, tweeted an animated GIF of a human skeleton tapping its finger with impatience.

The caption below the GIF read, "Dems waiting for my arrest"

Yesterday, Maddock was one of 15 fake electors who were arrested and charged with eight felonies: two counts of election law forgery; two counts of forgery; and one count each of uttering and publishing, conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to commit election law forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery. Conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing are punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

As reported in The New York Times:

"They weren't the duly elected and qualified electors, and each of the defendants knew it," Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said in announcing the charges. "They carried out these actions with the hope and belief that the electoral votes of Michigan's 2020 election would be awarded to the candidate of their choosing instead of the candidate that Michigan voters actually chose."

Maddock appears to be Michigan's answer to Ginni Thomas. As reported in Michigan Advice: