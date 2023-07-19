OpenBenches is an interactive map of park benches

Are there simply more benches in Britain than anywhere else–people who hated this park and everyone in it--or are they merely overrepresented at OpenBenches, an interactive map of the world's public seating options? Inspired by Open Plaques, which does likewise for commemorative signs, it honors the connections between two forms of rest, for the living and the dead.

OpenBenches is designed and built by Terence and Elizabeth Eden.

There are blue plaques to commemorate the famous and influential figures of the past.

For everyone else, there are memorial benches.

A quiet reminder of the people gone but not forgotten.

A spot to rest your weary legs and give silent thanks to "Alice – who loved this park".

OpenBenches.org is a site dedicated to those benches. Take a photo of a bench's plaque and upload it to the site. It will automatically be added to the map.