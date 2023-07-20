If you have a Mac, use this retro Terminal to play games like it's 1982

Mac users can make the Terminal app look like it's running on an early 1980s cathode ray tube. Download cool-retro-term from Swordfish 90's Github.

The default is an amber monitor, complete with distortion and scanning static, but you can also choose green and other options.

Try playing the text adventure Dunnet on it, which ships on most version's of UNIX (including Mac OS). To run it, enter the following command in the terminal window:

emacs -batch -l dunnet

If you need to install emacs, go here.

Here are some of the other skins: