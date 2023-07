Watching this guy drive forced birthers nuts by reading the Christian Bible to them is pretty satisfying. Folks using their Jesus to force others to obey is one thing, but listening to the actual words of the document they purport to enjoy so? Hell no.

The video comes from YouTuber Walter Masterson. I applaud his work but fear for his safety as the folks he is taunting aren't known for restraint or civility.

Featured Image: YouTube