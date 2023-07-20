Million-dollar 1963 Ferrari found in garage of soon-to-be-sold Santa Cruz home

Real estate agents Dana Bambace and Kimberly Ward were prepping to sell a cozy beach house in Santa Cruz, California when they made a discovery. Under a dusty old tarp in the garage, they found a hidden treasure: a 1963 Ferrari 250GT Lusso.

Turns out, the owner had inherited it and had it sitting there for decades. This car is not just any car—it's one of only 350 ever made in Italy, and it's worth a cool $1 million to $2.2 million. It's believed that only 17 remain in the world.

