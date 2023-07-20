Tim Lewis makes spectacular moving sculptures.

Tim Lewis is a London based artist who makes spectacular moving sculptures. This tree-creature with a rotating head and a moving arm that plays a metal chime has made my morning. It's so bizarre and original, I'm in love with it! I would love to see it situated in a forest setting, amongst the other trees.

These hand-cranked metal sculptures are also pretty fantastic. Here's a "left hand cat" and "distressed mechanism" that look like so much fun to play with.

This deer automata is fascinating to watch walking around. I think the real kitty cat in the video agrees! The cat looks both mystified and creeped out by the robot deer. Experimental sculptures like these are so much fun to see, and Lewis has such a fun selection of them on his page. Each one is surprising in its own way.