VP Harris channels all of our outrage as the Florida Board of Education lies about slavery

Vice-President Kamala Harris is in Jacksonville, Florida, today to condemn a racist set of lies put forward as "standards" by the state Board of Education. During black history month, Florida's new rules for instruction include teaching middle schoolers that slaves were getting a lot out of slavery, and sharing the blame with black people for race riots wherein they were murdered.

Trying to justify slavery at all, regardless of these ridiculous ideas shows how desperate and stupid these people are. Why are people so emotionally tied to justifying the horrifying actions of people long dead, rather than moving forward and looking to something positive?

CNN: