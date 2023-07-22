In this video, Cartoonist Kayfabe explores old school comic making tools of the Arcane, Esoteric, Antique, and Obsolete variety. The guys show us their vintage brushes, pen nibs, measurement devices, and more.

Learning about the history of these tools and seeing how they're used and cared for is pretty fascinating. In an age where so much art and art tools have become digital, I love the simplicity and high quality of these old fashioned tools.

If you're an artist yourself, you might want to add these to your own toolbox and see how they influence your drawing practice.