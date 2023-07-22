This performer creates astonishing underwater illusions with his body. His name is @Hydroman_333 and he has the ability of making it look like he's effortlessly walking up and down stairs and even in a 360 degree loop while under water.
When I first started watching the video, I thought it might be edited because of how natural his movements look. Turns out, the guy is just super talented!
