White nationalists found guilty of planning to attack Pride event

Five members of Patriot Front, a white nationalist gang, were sentenced Friday to five days in jail and fined $1000 each for planning to attack a Pride event in Idaho. The misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot came after 31 men were seen piling into a U-Haul truck at a nearby hotel parking lot and it was immediately pulled over. Riot shields, a smoke grenade and shin guards were found in the van–and a plan.

Documents found with the group reportedly outlined a plan to form a column outside City Park and proceed inward, "until barriers to approach are met." Once "an appropriate amount of confrontational dynamic had been established," the column would disengage and head down Sherman Avenue.

Jurors deliberated only an hour. The men in the van came from 11 states, none of them Idaho. Founded after the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally, Patriot Front demands the U.S. be replaced with a white ethnostate.