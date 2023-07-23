Enjoy the beautiful silliness of Edward Lear's "Nonsense Botany". These illustrations were created from 1871-1877 in a series of books about surreal, made-up plants.

Some of the plants have fish sprouting from them, while others have mischievous cartoon faces. I love the playful spirit of these illustrations and the overall concept for the book. Any one of these surreal plants would make a bad-ass tattoo!

From Public Domain Review: