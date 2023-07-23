Huw Messie makes astonishing animations out of their embroidery. I'm in love with the way these embroidered animations flow.

The abstract movement in these videos is mesmerizing to watch. Here's a peek into the artist's process. As you may imagine, it takes a whole lot of work just to get a few seconds of animation.

This one, titled Centergate Junction, is one of my favorites. I love the combination of little humanoid figures walking around through the abstract background. Embroidery strings are so beautiful when animated by this artist!

Here's the video description for Centergate Junction: