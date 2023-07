Watch a manhole cover get turned into a skateboard. The process itself is pretty simple, but the creativity behind this concept is brilliant!

Watching someone ride a manhole down the sidewalk looks like something out of a cartoon. I wonder what passersby were thinking?

I love the part of the video where the skater rides the manhole and sits down. It's the perfect shape for sitting cross legged and cruising downhill. This looks like so much fun!