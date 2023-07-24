Watch artist Kyle Beaudette ink and paint some magnificent zombies

Popkin
Screenshot from video posted by Kyle Beaudette

Watch artist Kyle Beaudette ink and paint some magnificent zombies. Beaudette's art has a playful, organic look to it that I can't get enough of. Even his simple sketches ooze with so much character and creativity.

It's so much fun watching these zombies get drawn with a micron pen and then painted with a color wash. He makes it look so easy, but it takes a whole lot of skill to make zombies as cool as these ones appear on a sketchbook page. 

 If there were a zombie apocalypse and I saw these guys walking around, I wouldn't know whether to run or try to befriend them. They look both rabid and cute at the same time!