Watch artist Kyle Beaudette ink and paint some magnificent zombies. Beaudette's art has a playful, organic look to it that I can't get enough of. Even his simple sketches ooze with so much character and creativity.

It's so much fun watching these zombies get drawn with a micron pen and then painted with a color wash. He makes it look so easy, but it takes a whole lot of skill to make zombies as cool as these ones appear on a sketchbook page.

If there were a zombie apocalypse and I saw these guys walking around, I wouldn't know whether to run or try to befriend them. They look both rabid and cute at the same time!