A buoy that recorded a temperature of 101.1 degrees in water off the Florida coast set a global record, reports ABC News. The sampling is "preliminary" and was not matched by other nearby buoys, which tallied numbers in the 90s.

Maritime heat wave conditions are forecasted to continue through September in the North Atlantic, and may last until the end of the year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.Oceans all over the world are experiencing warmer-than-normal temperatures, with 44% of the global ocean currently experiencing a maritime heat wave, according to NOAA. For over a month, dangerous heat indexes have blanketed Florida. Miami hit a heat index, or the feels-like temperature, of 108 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot as a hot tub! Coral reefs out there are cooked, with "100% mortality" as one expert put it.

The resistance to acknowledging climate change is really about finding a solution that's monolithic, technological and centralized, because that'll be easy to loot.