Study shows the pandemic killed more vaccine-denying Republicans than Democrats

Fuck around and find out.
JAMA Internal Medicine published a new study that shows significantly more voters registered as Republicans died pandemic-related deaths in Florida and Ohio than their Democratic Party-registered neighbors. Had our government, mainly in the persona of a bloated orange President, not questioned the effectiveness of vaccines and suggested things like bleach, many more people might be alive.
JAMA:
In this cohort study evaluating 538 159 deaths in individuals aged 25 years and older in Florida and Ohio between March 2020 and December 2021, excess mortality was significantly higher for Republican voters than Democratic voters after COVID-19 vaccines were available to all adults, but not before. These differences were concentrated in counties with lower vaccination rates, and primarily noted in voters residing in Ohio.