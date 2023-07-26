The "HeliHome" is #vanlife done right

Having lived with a Great Pyrenees and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in a 1987 Volkswagen Westfalia for the better of a part of year, the whole van life thing on social media entertains me. If I were to do it again, it would be in style with a Helihome. This 1970s RV in the sky with pontoons seems incredible!

Explorer's Web:

When Winnebago finally unveiled its version of Clark's original design, the finished product managed to live up to much of the seemingly over-the-top publicity, Calum said.

In fact, its features will be familiar to anyone who's dreamed of buying a modern camper van.

The interior included lots of shag carpeting (of course), but also a galley that converted into a two-burner stove, and a seating area that transformed into small bunks. The Heli-home came with air conditioning and a furnace, plus a water heater for the bathroom, which contained a chemical toilet and shower.

While the interior included soundproofing (for obvious reasons), the Heli-home also had a sound system with AM/FM radio and cassette deck.