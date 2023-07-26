The "HeliHome" is #vanlife done right

Having lived with a Great Pyrenees and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in a 1987 Volkswagen Westfalia for the better of a part of year, the whole van life thing on social media entertains me. If I were to do it again, it would be in style with a Helihome. This 1970s RV in the sky with pontoons seems incredible!
When Winnebago finally unveiled its version of Clark's original design, the finished product managed to live up to much of the seemingly over-the-top publicity, Calum said.
In fact, its features will be familiar to anyone who's dreamed of buying a modern camper van.
The interior included lots of shag carpeting (of course), but also a galley that converted into a two-burner stove, and a seating area that transformed into small bunks. The Heli-home came with air conditioning and a furnace, plus a water heater for the bathroom, which contained a chemical toilet and shower.
While the interior included soundproofing (for obvious reasons), the Heli-home also had a sound system with AM/FM radio and cassette deck.
Featured Image: YouTube